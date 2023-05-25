Man accused of shooting state trooper now in federal custody

MISSISSIPPI (WTVA) -- A man accused of shooting a Mississippi State Trooper is now in federal custody after the government took on the case because of Stanley Self's criminal past.
Federal prosecutors say Self pleaded guilty in 2018 to theft of property, burglary of a motor vehicle, identity theft in Tennessee.
A Shelby County Tennessee jury then found him guilty of robbery and aggravated assault in 2019.
Federal prosecutors highlighted those crimes in a four page complaint against Self on May 8.
It came four days after they say Self shot Trooper Ryan Watson following a traffic stop in Mound Bayou.
A federal grand jury indicted self on being a convicted felon in possession of a gun on May 16th. .
Self is scheduled to go on trial on July 10 in Oxford.
If convicted he faces no more than 15 years in prison.