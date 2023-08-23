Man accused of selling drugs at Ole Miss sentenced

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — A federal judge sentenced a Batesville man who admitted to selling drugs on the Ole Miss campus.
Kendrick Tillman will spend nearly five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges.
Federal prosecutors said he distributed drugs in Oxford last year; court documents show it happened in April.
They said Tillman sold a controlled substance to a person on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and later sold drugs in front of the Sigma Chi fraternity house on the university’s campus.
The government said Tillman distributed percocet. Prosecutors said one person was under the age of 21.