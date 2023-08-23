 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man accused of selling drugs at Ole Miss sentenced

  • Updated
  • 0
gavel, justice, courtroom, court, law

Credit: Public Domain Pictures | License Link

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — A federal judge sentenced a Batesville man who admitted to selling drugs on the Ole Miss campus.

Kendrick Tillman will spend nearly five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges.

Federal prosecutors said he distributed drugs in Oxford last year; court documents show it happened in April.

They said Tillman sold a controlled substance to a person on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and later sold drugs in front of the Sigma Chi fraternity house on the university’s campus.

The government said Tillman distributed percocet. Prosecutors said one person was under the age of 21.

Tags

Recommended for you