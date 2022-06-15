Man accused of killing Meridian officer and fiancée charged with capital murder

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering his fiancée and a Meridian police officer has been charged with capital murder and first-degree murder.

Authorities said Dante Bender shot and killed officer Kennis Croom and Brittany Jones the afternoon of Thursday, June 9 in Meridian.

Croom was shot when he responded to a reported domestic violence situation at a home on 51st Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Officers found Jones dead inside the home.

The manhunt for Bender ended the next day in Ackerman where he was captured at a gas station.