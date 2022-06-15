 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man accused of killing Meridian officer and fiancée charged with capital murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Dante Marquez Bender

Dante Marquez Bender, Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering his fiancée and a Meridian police officer has been charged with capital murder and first-degree murder.

Authorities said Dante Bender shot and killed officer Kennis Croom and Brittany Jones the afternoon of Thursday, June 9 in Meridian.

Dante Marquez Bender wanted for murders of police officer and a woman in Meridian on June 9, 2022.

Scene in Meridian, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 9, 2022. Source: WTOK-TV.

Croom was shot when he responded to a reported domestic violence situation at a home on 51st Avenue.

Kennis Croom

Kennis Croom, Source: Tuscaloosa Police Department Facebook.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Officers found Jones dead inside the home.

The manhunt for Bender ended the next day in Ackerman where he was captured at a gas station.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

