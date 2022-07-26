Man accused of driving through group of children in Ripley

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces nine misdemeanor counts of simple assault after he allegedly drove through a group of teenagers riding bicycles in Ripley.
Mark Hall was booked into the Tippah County jail on Tuesday, July 26.
Hall allegedly captured video of himself purposely driving through the group of teens. A man can also be heard shouting a racial slur.
The children shown in the video are Black. Hall is white.
A group of parents gathered Tuesday morning at Ripley City Hall to file charges.
One parent said the vehicle clipped one of the bicycles.
WTVA contacted the Ripley Police Department twice on Tuesday but didn't not hear back.