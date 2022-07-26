 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Man accused of driving through group of children in Ripley

Mark Hall

Mark Hall, Source: Tippah County Sheriff's Office.

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces nine misdemeanor counts of simple assault after he allegedly drove through a group of teenagers riding bicycles in Ripley.

Mark Hall was booked into the Tippah County jail on Tuesday, July 26.

Hall allegedly captured video of himself purposely driving through the group of teens. A man can also be heard shouting a racial slur.

The children shown in the video are Black. Hall is white.

A group of parents gathered Tuesday morning at Ripley City Hall to file charges.

One parent said the vehicle clipped one of the bicycles.

WTVA contacted the Ripley Police Department twice on Tuesday but didn't not hear back.

