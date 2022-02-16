Mall at Barnes Crossing owner launching program to help minority-owned businesses

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Damaged trees and limbs from the recent ice storm will be most
susceptible to falling.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor
trailers should use extra caution, especially on east-west
oriented roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&