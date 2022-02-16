 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Damaged trees and limbs from the recent ice storm will be most
susceptible to falling.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor
trailers should use extra caution, especially on east-west
oriented roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Mall at Barnes Crossing owner launching program to help minority-owned businesses

  • Updated
money graphic

Credit: MGN

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The owner of the Mall at Barnes Crossing launched a program this week to help minority-owned businesses.

Brookfield Properties introduced the Partner to Empower program as a way for those businesses to get a store in one of its malls.

The company said it plans to set aside up to $25 million for the program.

Applications can be found by clicking on this sentence.

