Major drug arrest made in Verona this week

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) -- Lee County Sheriff’s deputies recovered $350,000 and a felony amount of drugs during a traffic stop earlier this week.
Steven Hall was initially stopped for speeding, but during that stop, deputies discovered he had outstanding warrants for Lee and Monroe County.
Hall is being charged with felony drug possession, disorderly conduct, speeding, and no proof of insurance.
News of a significant drug bust is grabbing the attention of locals.
“I have lived here since 1948, and at no point in my life have I felt unsafe living in Verona,” says Verona resident, Julian Riley.
Will Lowry works and lives in Verona.
“Well I would have to say kinda feels good. there’s a lot of folk around here that does it. There’s a lot of folks that have a lot of drugs,” Lowry said. ”I think if we got them out of here, got them arrested. It could be a lot better for the community. Not only the community, but the kids growing up in the community.”
Drugs are no longer a problem only impacting larger cities. Many small towns and rural communities are seeing a spike in drug arrests and drug-related crimes.
“And you know you’re raising all these kids around drugs. It’s all they’ve known their whole life,” Lowry said. “There’s no action taken when they’re young. Then there will be no action taken later on. They will end up in jail and there will be the same repeat of scenarios.”
Hall’s bond has set at $20,000. The Lee County Sheriff’s office hasn’t released any more information at this time.