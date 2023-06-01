 Skip to main content
Madison Police identify officer killed in Brandon standoff

  • Updated
BRANDON, Miss. (WTVA) — One police officer was killed and another was wounded Thursday morning during a standoff in Brandon.

Standoff in Brandon, MS. Photo Date: June 1, 2023. Credit: WLBT.

Police responded early Thursday morning to a possible hostage situation in the Crossgates neighborhood.

According to Brandon Police, the situation began as a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

“When they [officers] arrived on scene, the subject fired shots at officers,” according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).

The man barricaded himself and took the woman hostage, WLBT-TV reported. He eventually let the woman go free but did not surrender himself.

Officer-involved shooting in Brandon, MS on June 1, 2023. Credit: WAPT.

A Brandon Police officer was shot at approximately 6:00 but is in stable condition.

A Madison Police officer tried to enter the building where the individual was barricaded, according to MBI. The officer and the person inside were killed. This happened at approximately 9:30.

The Madison Police Department identified the officer as Horren Randy Tyler, a seven-year veteran of the force and former police chief in Ridgeland.

Horren Randy Tyler

Horren Randy Tyler, Source: Madison Police Department.

WLBT captured video in which dozens of gunshots can be heard. Open this link to hear.

Brandon is a suburb of Jackson.

