Madison Police identify officer killed in Brandon standoff

BRANDON, Miss. (WTVA) — One police officer was killed and another was wounded Thursday morning during a standoff in Brandon.
Police responded early Thursday morning to a possible hostage situation in the Crossgates neighborhood.
According to Brandon Police, the situation began as a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.
“When they [officers] arrived on scene, the subject fired shots at officers,” according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).
The man barricaded himself and took the woman hostage, WLBT-TV reported. He eventually let the woman go free but did not surrender himself.
A Brandon Police officer was shot at approximately 6:00 but is in stable condition.
A Madison Police officer tried to enter the building where the individual was barricaded, according to MBI. The officer and the person inside were killed. This happened at approximately 9:30.
The Madison Police Department identified the officer as Horren Randy Tyler, a seven-year veteran of the force and former police chief in Ridgeland.
WLBT captured video in which dozens of gunshots can be heard. Open this link to hear.
Sadly, we can now share that one has passed. More details to come. All I’ll say right now is: pray for our law enforcement officers. Recognize their courage, sacrifice, and service. And please pray for these officers’ family and friends specifically today.— Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) June 1, 2023
Brandon is a suburb of Jackson.