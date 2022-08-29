Madison hunters set new alligator state record on Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A new state record was set Sunday night, Aug. 28 for the longest female alligator harvested in Mississippi.
Jim and Richie Denson of Madison killed the alligator on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir.
According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), the gator measured 10 feet 2 inches long.
“We tagged this alligator on June 11, 2009, as part of a research project,” Alligator Program Coordinator Ricky Flynt said. “At that time, the alligator also measured exactly 10 feet 2 inches and was captured within 100 yards of where the Densons killed the record alligator.”
Flynt said this state record also ties a previous world record for the longest, free-ranging, wild female alligator, which was measured in Florida in 1984. That record was recently broken in Florida in 2021 with a female alligator that measured 10 feet 6.75 inches.
According to the MDWFP, the 2022 public waters alligator hunting season opened in Mississippi on Friday, Aug. 26 and will close at noon on Monday, Sept. 5.