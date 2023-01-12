Macon Police trying to find drug store burglars

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement are trying to find the people responsible for a break-in at a drug store in Macon.
The burglary happened Wednesday morning at City Drug.
Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the burglars stole high-grade pain medication and cough syrup.
An arrest has not been made yet. Beck said police have surveillance recordings of the burglars but need names.
City Drug is the only pharmacy in Noxubee County outside a hospital.
The new building only opened a few weeks ago. The original roof caved in last year.
The store is still open and operating.