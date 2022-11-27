M-DOT Plans Traffic Study On Highway 25 Intersection

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) - A recent school bus wreck in Oktibbeha County prompted a traffic study evaluating the Highway 25 and Longview Road intersection.
On Nov. 1, a school bus in the Starkville-Oktibbeha school district fell on its side, next to a damaged black sedan.
The students on the bus only suffered minor injuries, while the bus driver suffered more severe injuries.
According to M-DOT Northern Commissioner, John Caldwell, this specific intersection has been on the department's radar for nearly five years now.
“What might have worked five years ago may not work today,” Caldwell said. “We are always in a constant state of trying to find ways to improve, and certainly it’s an intersection that has warranted another deep dive."
Caldwell says the combination of high traffic and impatient drivers are the two main reasons this intersection poses a hazard.
During this study, M-DOT will note what types of vehicles pass through, as well as peak times of traffic and other variables.
M-DOT is currently in the process of getting a study together, in hopes of finding a solution within the next couple of months.