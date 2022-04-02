Lynching marker dedicated in Lafayette County

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A memorial plaque dedicated to the seven known victims of lynching in Lafayette County stands on the lawn of the Lafayette County Courthouse.
The marker honors the memories of the victims.
One of the victim's family members, Valarie Higginbottom Reaves, said she traveled six hours to be at the ceremony.
She added, “It’s really bittersweet because I would have loved for his son E.W. Higginbottom, who was the last living child of Elwood to be here.”
All of late Elwood Higginbottom's grandchildren were in attendance.
Tyron Higginbottom said, “To me it means closure for our family. Lynching is not right In no part of the country and no one deserves to be punished for the color of their skin.”
City leaders went and gathered oil from the lynching sites.
The family expressed their gratitude towards the city of Oxford and kept saying they finally got the closure they deserved.