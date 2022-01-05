Lt. Governor Hosemann tests positive for Covid-19

You are the owner of this article.
...Light Wintry Precipitation Expected Across Portions of the
Mid-South on Thursday...

A dry cold front will push through the region today and set the
stage for another shot of wintry weather on Thursday. Precipitation
will begin around daybreak Thursday in northwest Mississippi and
quickly spread northeastward to the rest of the Mid-South through
Thursday afternoon.

Areas south of I-40 will likely see a mix of rain, freezing rain,
and sleet before changing over to snow and sleet by late morning.
Along and north of I-40, mostly snow and minor sleet
accumulations and can be expected. Snowfall totals are expected
to range from a dusting along I-40 up to 2 inches across northern
portions of west Tennessee and the Missouri Bootheel. Some light
ice accumulations are expected south of I-40 due to freezing rain.

With sub-freezing temperatures in place ahead of the event, there
is the potential for light accumulations on roadways, bridges,
and overpasses. This could create hazardous travel conditions on
Thursday. Road conditions may worsen and become icy Thursday night
as temperatures fall into the teens.

Please stay tuned to the latest forecasts on timing and snowfall
amounts as they may change. Be sure to follow us on all social
media platforms and tune into NOAA Weather Radio.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Power
outages may be expected due to ice accumulations.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Lt. Governor Hosemann tests positive for Covid-19

  • Updated
  • 0
Delbert Hosemann

Mississippi Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday morning.

His office released the following statement:

“Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann tested positive for Covid-19 this morning. He currently has no symptoms and has been double vaccinated and boosted. He is quarantining for five days according to the recommendation of the State Health Officer and CDC guidelines. The Office of the Lt. Governor is in the process of notifying those who may have been exposed.”

