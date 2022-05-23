Lowndes County teen arrested for murder hours after graduation

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office arrested a teenager for murder hours after his graduation from high school.
Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the Lowndes County E-911 received a call Saturday night around 7:00 for "a disturbance where a subject was shot".
Deputies responded to 136 Richard's Lane in Caledonia to investigate a fatal shooting. That's about 15 miles north west of Columbus.
They found one person dead. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the deceased as Dustin Hoffapuarin. His body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner office for an autopsy.
Deputies later arrested Justin Robert Coggins, 18, and charged him with murder. Sheriff Hawkins said Coggins had just graduated from Caledonia High School earlier that day.
The teenager is in custody at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center and waits for his initial court appearance.
Sheriff Hawkins said investigators believe the shooting was a case of domestic violence. This case is still under investigation.