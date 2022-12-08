Lowndes County supervisors want more security cams

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors expressed its concerns over a potential lack of witnesses when crimes happen in the more rural parts of the county.
The Board has tasked the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office with finding out whether or not cameras can be purchased at an affordable cost.
The sheriff's office has four mobile cameras; Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the cameras are moved often.
The locations of the mobile cameras are not divulged to the public in case of criminals purposely avoid the locations.
The sheriff’s office is working with different companies to get quotes. He’ll then put together a presentation for the Board to approve or deny.
The sheriff said he is looking at both fixed cameras and more mobile cameras.