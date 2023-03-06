Lowndes county supervisors vote to withdraw from city-county drug task force agreement

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins will return to the county board of supervisors on March 15th with a budget proposal and a plan for them to approve or deny, should the task force remain in its current state after a 90-day-notice period.
The contract that formed the Columbus-Lowndes Drug Task Force contained a stipulation requiring the city or the county, whichever it applied to, to give a notice 90-days prior to its intention to exit the agreement or dissolve the task force.
Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said he didn't "wake up one morning" and decide to pull his officers from the task force, which is composed of four members of Columbus PD and four members from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.
However, the board of supervisors says that he did not make that decision in a manner consistent with what the task force agreement stipulated when he announced that he was withdrawing his officers from the team on February 28, 2023.
With cases still open and investigations still underway, Sheriff Hawkins said that decision has put the task force in a bad spot.
Chief Daughtry said he made the decision to battle overtime management and a manpower shortage.
Board President Trip Hairston said his board fully supports the Chief in whatever decisions he believes need to be made to effectively fight crime in Columbus, but that the lack of a drug task force does not equal a lack of problem.
"The sheriff has made it clear that he thinks the task force is a good thing. I think the chief would agree to that," Hairston said. "So, it may be time that we all just sit down and figure out over this 90 days what that's gonna look like."
Sheriff Hawkins admitted that he would prefer the task force stay united and that he is ready to do whatever it takes to reincorporate Columbus PD into the team.
"If [Chief Daughtry] comes back to the table and says, 'Hey, I would like to put guys back into the task force,' then by all means we'll just do what we gotta do to readjust," Sheriff Hawkins said. "That is not off the table, and I think that is the best option for the citizens here in Lowndes County."
Chief Daughtry has said in the past that he wants to work closely with Sheriff Hawkins and the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and that when his department does so, it makes a better world for citizens in the county and the city.
After a standoff at Fitness Factor in Columbus that involved both the Sheriff's office and the Police Department on February 14, 2023, the Chief had this to say about joining forces to fight crime:
"Every time we do something together, I always hear, 'Are you and the sheriff working together?' I want this community to know that we are working together because we are committed to the citizens of this county and the citizens of this city," Chief Daughtry said. "We don't have a jurisdiction or boundaries when it comes to saving lives. We're here and we're in this thing together. And so, we're gonna put that rumor to rest. As you can see, when we work together things work out good - work out smooth."