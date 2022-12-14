Lowndes County murder suspect surrenders

UPDATE: 12/14/22 9 p.m.
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says Bobby Childs Jr. turned himself into authorities on Wednesday night.
Childs will go before a judge on Thursday.
Original article below
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect is on the run in Lowndes County.
Bobby Childs Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Julius Wilson, 55, of Columbus, Tuesday night.
According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at appxoimately 9:40 at an apartment on Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
Deputies responded and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his face and chest.
Witnesses claimed Childs had argued with a woman at the apartment and a kid living there called Wilson, a family member, who drove to the apartment.
The two argued and Childs allegedly shot Wilson.
According to the sheriff’s office, Childs left the scene driving a gold or gray 2002 Ford Crown Victoria with a Mississippi license plate: LTG 5103
Neither man lived at the apartment, according to the sheriff’s office; however, Childs stayed with a girl there for several days.
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Wilson’s niece lived at the apartment.
An autopsy will be performed.