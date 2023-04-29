Lowndes County man wanted for stealing truck at gas station

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Deputies are on the hunt for a man who stole a truck at a gas station.
Friday morning, a person pulled up to a gas pump and went inside the State Line Fuel Center, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.
Deputies say the truck was left on, when someone who was already at the gas station went outside, got into the truck, and drove off.
Sheriff Hawkins says the suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a Jackson State University logo on it.
The stolen truck is a white 2021 GMC Sierra with an Alabama tag number reading 54A0M97.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff's Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.