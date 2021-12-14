You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lowndes County man wanted for Dec. 12 shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Jermaine Lowe, Lowndes County

Jermaine Lowe, Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County investigators are seeking a Steens man for a Dec. 12 shooting.

Jermaine Lowe, 34, is wanted for allegedly shooting into an occupied dwelling. He’s also wanted for alleged cyberstalking.

The shooting happened sometime before 9:18 p.m. at a house on Pounds Road in Steens. No one was injured.

Investigators found bullet holes in the side of a house.

At one time, Lowe had lived at the house with his then-girlfriend, according to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. The two got into an argument earlier in the day.

The sheriff says Lowe has a lengthy criminal history in Lowndes County.

He’s armed and should be considered dangerous, the sheriff added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-328-6788 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you