Lowndes County man overdoses on Tianeptine

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County deputies confirmed that a 64-year-old man overdosed on Tianeptine.
Deputies responded to a call on Jan. 28, 2023, around 4 A.M., about a man showing signs of violent tendencies. The complaint said the subject appeared to be under the influence.
Once deputies arrived, they witnessed the male subject who showed signs of “Excited Delirium," which they then discovered was linked to the drug Tianeptine, also known as "Zaza" or "gas station heroine."
The patient was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he remains in stable condition.
Excited delirium is an acute confused state marked by intense paranoia, hallucinations and violence toward objects and people. The most common causes seen today are toxicity from stimulant drugs like Tianeptine, Cocaine and Methamphetamine. These signs can also be found in psychiatric patients who stop taking their medication.
Officials say the patient had previously been addicted to hydrocodone, but switched to Tianeptine, due to its easy accessibility.
Tianeptine is an over-the-counter drug that is marketed as a dietary supplement. It can also be used as an antidepressant. The drug is not regulated by the FDA, and can mimic similar effects of opioids.
It has no quality control or age restrictions.
“Heroin and Methamphetamine are the two most destructive drugs being sold in our community," Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said. "Now, not only are we worried about some dealer selling our kids drugs, we are worried that our 15-year-old kid will get hooked on something he purchased in a convenience store. This gas station heroin is extraordinarily dangerous and should be taken off the shelves.”