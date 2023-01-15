Lowndes County man arrested after drive-by shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A drive-by shooting incident led to the arrest of Billy Bowen.
The Lowndes County Sheriff's deputies responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital after a victim stated he was involved in a vehicle accident in the area of Highway 182 East and Lehmberg Road.
The victim said he was involved in an argument with Bowen at a friend's house located in the 8000 block of Highway 182 East. The victim left the residence and Bowen chased him all the way to the scene of the crash, causing the accident.
Bowen then blocked the roadway and began shooting at the victim, followed by exiting his vehicle and aiming his gun at him.
The victim was not shot during this incident, but still suffered minor injuries from the car accident. He was then taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle where he was treated and released.
Investigators worked several days gathering evidence that confirmed the victim's statements. This evidence gave investigators probable cause to arrest Bowen on Thursday, Jan. 12.
A quantity of Methamphetamine was seized during this arrest, along with a 9mm handgun that further confirming the victim’s statement. A search warrant was then obtained for Bowen’s residence. Investigators found additional evidence from the incident along with additional drugs and paraphernalia.
Bowen was recently sentenced in Lowndes County Circuit Court to Non-Adjudicated Probation for a previous possession of a controlled substance charge. Now Bowen will face new charges of a Drive by Shooting and Possession of Methamphetamine. Investigators will also ask the court to revoke his probation status.