Lowndes County investigators make arrests for alleged tampering, bribery

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators in Lowndes County made a few arrests in connection with a case involving alleged witness tampering and bribery.
Investigators charged Billy Bowen, Emily Morgan and Hannah Watkins with tampering with a witness. Morgan is also charged with possession of meth.
Investigators also charged Tracy Mills with receiving a bribe.
Bowen is in jail on charges of a drive-by shooting and possession of meth. After an investigation and evidence gathering, investigators arrested Bowen on Jan. 12.
Investigators said the most recent charges stem from an investigation that began on Jan. 15. They said Bowen called Hannah Watkins from the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center. Bowen asked Watkins to reach out to Mills, the victim of the drive-by shooting, and make a deal to drop the charges.
Investigators said all four suspects spoke and agreed to a deal for Mills to drop the charges in exchange for money and a new car. This conversation happened on the jail's video phone system.