Lowndes County Fire Department names station after longtime volunteer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - After more than three decades of service to his community, a man in Lowndes County is being honored in a way that will keep his name alive forever.
As of this weekend, the Lowndes County Volunteer Fire Department’s District 2 Fire Station 1 is now known as the Mike Grant Station.
“He’s looked up to by not only people in my department but all the other departments in the county,” son and Fire Chief Andy Grant said.
It was back in the summer of 1988 when Mike Grant first put on the overalls and helmet.
“Growing up in this community in the 50s, 60s and 70s, if a house caught on fire, you watched it burn,” Mike Grant said.
After a traumatic car accident involving his family, he joined the Lowndes County Volunteer Fire Department.
More than 30 years later, at the age of 70, he still finds himself coming in to volunteer.
“There’s something to be said — somebody that puts 33 years of volunteer service in one department,” his son said.
“It’s a shock. It’s an honor and I greatly appreciate my fellow firefighters and the supervisors doing this for me,” Mike Grant said. “But this is for our community and that’s the best thing about it.”
Andy Grant said he’s proud of his father’s dedication and hopes his drive can be passed down to future volunteer firefighters in the county.
“I hope this is a sign that the younger people can look up to as a mentor, and in 30 or 40 years down the road, somebody else can step in here and be honored too.”
Mike Grant said he plans to volunteer at the department as long as his body lets him.