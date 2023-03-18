 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM CDT SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 23 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to
11 AM CDT Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM
Sunday to 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Lowndes County drug task force expands

  • Updated
  • 0
Lowndes County Sheriff's department patrol car

Lowndes County Sheriff's department patrol car

 By: Sami Roebuck

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Eawkins is working quickly to fill spots on his modified drug task force. He's already had two candidates accept job offers with the sheriff's office.

County supervisors authorized Hawkins to hire four new people to help fill in the task force on Wednesday.

This is after Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry announced he was removing his four officers from the joint task force.

Sheriff Hawkins confirmed to wtva that once authorized he immediately started making offers.

We can confirm that two of those offers were made to sitting members of the Columbus police department - both have accepted and turned in their two-week notices.

One offer went to Max Branch, an investigator with Columbus P.D. The other to Lance Luckey, who was one of the four task force agents pulled from the group with chief daughtry's surprise announcement.

Sheriff Hawkins says it's encouraging to see this rapid progress on refilling the drug task force.

News/Sports Reporter

Sami Roebuck is from Spring Hill, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

