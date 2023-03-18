Lowndes County drug task force expands

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Eawkins is working quickly to fill spots on his modified drug task force. He's already had two candidates accept job offers with the sheriff's office.
County supervisors authorized Hawkins to hire four new people to help fill in the task force on Wednesday.
This is after Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry announced he was removing his four officers from the joint task force.
Sheriff Hawkins confirmed to wtva that once authorized he immediately started making offers.
We can confirm that two of those offers were made to sitting members of the Columbus police department - both have accepted and turned in their two-week notices.
One offer went to Max Branch, an investigator with Columbus P.D. The other to Lance Luckey, who was one of the four task force agents pulled from the group with chief daughtry's surprise announcement.
Sheriff Hawkins says it's encouraging to see this rapid progress on refilling the drug task force.