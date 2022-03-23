Lowndes County detectives working to identify SUV

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County detectives hope the public can identify an SUV as part of an investigation into a burglary.
According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the burglary happened on Feb. 1.
The vehicle shown in the image above was seen in the area of Taylor Thurston Road and Elm Lake.
It’s possibly a gold, early 2000s Nissan Murano.
The people inside the vehicle may have witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information about the vehicle and its occupants is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at t 662-328-6788 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-715.