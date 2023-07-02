Lowndes County deputies arrest two people while on the hunt for another suspect

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County deputies were searching for a wanted suspect and ended up arresting two other people on different charges.
On Wednesday, deputies with the Lowndes County STING unit went to a home on Lane Road to serve a warrant on a suspect.
When agents arrived at the front porch of the home, they reportedly found two men sitting in the living room smoking marijuana.
Agents then called in and requested a search warrant for the home.
During the search, deputies found six pounds of marijuana, 10 grams of meth, an AK Rifle and more the $2,000 in cash.
Deputies arrested Demontrell Lowe and Roytavius Brunson, who are both now facing several gun and drug charges.
According to the Lowndes County Sherriff's Office, Lowe and Brunson have an extensive crime history.
Lowe had been out on bond for an arrest in April on drug and gun charges. He is also under indictment for an aggravated domestic violence charge.
Brunson is currently on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
The Lowndes County Sherriff's Office is asking the court to deny bond on the new charges.