Lowndes County deputies arrest 19 people during a countywide drug bust

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA)- Lowndes County deputies make 19 arrests in another drug round-up throughout the county.
This was part of a six-month investigation involving multiple state and federal agencies into illegal drug trafficking in the county.
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said between the 19 suspects, 33 felony charges were filed.
Many of the people charged were wanted for selling drugs.
Agents seized marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, and four handguns in the bust.
“Some refer to these drug traffickers as ‘low-level, non-violent offenders. In this undercover investigation, four guns were in the hands of these dealers, two of which were convicted felons. Traffickers use violence as a means to enforce their business. Illegal drugs ruin lives, destroy families, drive up property crime, and destroy neighborhoods. Everything about this type of activity is violent and destroys our county. Our community is now safer because of the outstanding work by our Sting Unit," Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said.
The sheriff's office said more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.
