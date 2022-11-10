Lowndes County buys machine to speed up prosecution of drug crimes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County purchased a new machine with the goal to speed up prosecution of drug crimes.
The $185,000 machine will be used to identify drugs.
The existing machine was outdated and caused a backlog of need-to-be-analyzed drugs.
"With this new machine, it will speed up the process,” Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said. “And be able to get the drugs back from the crime lab in a timely manner. And what that does is take drug offenders off the street so they're not committing other crimes while waiting to go to court. So that's why the county opted to do this."
The machine will have to be built and set up in the lab. The lab plans to have the machine in by the first of the year.