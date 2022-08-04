 Skip to main content
Lowndes County arrest made for July murder

Freddie Williams

Freddie Williams, Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder arrest has been made for the July death of Willie Dickerson in Lowndes County.

According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, Freddie Williams was arrested late Wednesday night, Aug. 3.

The sheriff said Williams fled from deputies and crashed on Waterworks Road.

Arrest of Freddie Williams

Freddie Williams' vehicle after a short chase in Columbus, Mississippi, on Aug. 3, 2022. Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

Dickerson was shot to death on July 9 in the 300 block of Swedenburg Circle.

Investigators also charged Williams with possession of a weapon by a felon after brass knuckles were found in his vehicle, the sheriff said.

