Lowndes County arrest made for July murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder arrest has been made for the July death of Willie Dickerson in Lowndes County.

According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, Freddie Williams was arrested late Wednesday night, Aug. 3.

The sheriff said Williams fled from deputies and crashed on Waterworks Road.

Dickerson was shot to death on July 9 in the 300 block of Swedenburg Circle.

Investigators also charged Williams with possession of a weapon by a felon after brass knuckles were found in his vehicle, the sheriff said.