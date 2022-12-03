 Skip to main content
Louisville wins 4A on last second field goal

  • Updated
  • 0
Lville wins 4A

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) - Ceidrick Hunt drilled the game winning field goal as time expired and Louisville won its 11th overall state championship, 17-14 over Mendenhall.

