Louisville mother pleads for community to put guns down, 23-year-old son shot and killed

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The mother of a Louisville murder victim is begging young people to put the guns down.
This comes two days after her 23-year-old son Tyrekes Smith was shot and killed.
“Stop the gun violence,” Laquisha Jefferson said. “It's not only taken my son but it’s taken everyone else's life and it needs to come to an end some way.”
She continued, “Stop all this shooting because it is not coming out good to no one.”
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near the 200 block of South Jones Avenue.
Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said Smith ran across the street after he was shot. His body was found in a yard.
Jefferson was on the phone with her son as he pleaded for help.
The man accused of murdering him, 20-year-old Nekendrick Nicholson, appeared before a judge on Friday. He received a $500,000 bond.
Police believe an argument between the two men led to the gunfire.