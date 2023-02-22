 Skip to main content
Louisville hosted event aimed at helping boys mature

  • Updated
Louisville Boys to be Men

LOUISVILLE, Miss (WTVA) - Louisville city leaders are now looking to stop the violence. This comes after a recent mass shooting left the community worried and they are hoping the community will get involved.

Earlier this morning an event called "Boys to be Men" was held at the Louisville Coliseum. This event took place so that men can rise up to be leaders and voices of reason for the younger generations.

Mayor Will Hill spoke about the community uniting and coming together when it comes to the younger generations. 

"We must focus on the solutions and get out into the community and demonstrate leadership, demonstrate love that means care. It means compassion. It also means possibly disciple. Uh let's just be there for our younger generations," says Mayor Hill.
 

Mayor hill says he does not want to just dwell on the negative. He knows there are a lot of wonderful great kids in the community. It's just they get overshadowed by the behavior of a few. That is why he says being there for the future generation is what the community has to do. The community needs men to rise up and show the young generations the right way.

