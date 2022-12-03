Louisville claims Class 4A state football title on game-winning field goal

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) — Louisville wins the Class 4A state football championship on a field goal at the end of the game defeating Mendenhall 17-14.
Ceidrick Hunt made the game-winning kick from 27 yards away to break the 14-14 tie.
The Wildcats took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter but struggled offensively against the Tigers for most of the game.
Mendenhall, who had not won a state football championship since 1988, scored six points in the first quarter and tied the game with under three minutes left in the contest.
The Tigers had the ball and appeared to be on its way to winning the game when a receiver fumbled a pass reception that was recovered by the Wildcats.
Louisville then used that opportunity to get into position to claim its eleventh state football title.