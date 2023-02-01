Louisville body identified as Montevious Goss

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities confirmed the body found Monday in Louisville is that of Montevious Goss, Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness confirmed Wednesday morning.
Railroad workers found the body shortly after noon in a wooded area between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue.
The police chief said multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating to determine the cause of death.
Someone last saw the 16-year-old on the morning of Jan. 11. The State of Mississippi issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Jan. 15.
