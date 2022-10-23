Lottery ticket scheme at Tupelo convenience store

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Tupelo police uncover lottery ticket scheme at convenience store.
Jessica Parker is charged with felony embezzlement.
Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her position to identify winning lottery tickets.
Parker would then get them and cash them in.
Management called the police about the alleged scheme.
Tupelo police are working with state agencies in connection with the lottery ticket fraud and have seized two vehicles as evidence.
Her bond is set at $50,000.