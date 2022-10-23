 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lottery ticket scheme at Tupelo convenience store

  • Updated
  • 0
Jessica Parker

Jessica Parker, Tupelo Police Department

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Tupelo police uncover lottery ticket scheme at convenience store.

Jessica Parker is charged with felony embezzlement.

Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her position to identify winning lottery tickets.

Parker would then get them and cash them in.

Management called the police about the alleged scheme.

Tupelo police are working with state agencies in connection with the lottery ticket fraud and have seized two vehicles as evidence.

Her bond is set at $50,000.

Tags

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you