Looking for warming shelters? Tupelo Salvation Army has you covered.

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Temperatures are dropping this weekend.... And the salvation army will open its doors to help anyone needing a warm place out of the cold.
The Tupelo Salvation Army has its warming shelter ready for anyone who needs it.
The cold overflow shelter at 527 carnation street is open to men, women, and families experiencing homelessness during this cold season. They will expand its capacity as needed to welcome everyone.
The salvation army is still asking for community support.
Captain Heather at the Salvation Army says, "Our resources are strained from holiday requests, and we are hopeful for our community's support so we can continue to assist our neighbors in crisis at their point of greatest need."