Longtime CDF leader Harry Martin died at 97

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Longtime CDF leader Harry Martin died in his sleep at his home in Tupelo on Dec. 30.
He was 97 years old.
Martin led the Community Development Foundation (CDF) for almost 50 years and was a major player in the development of Tupelo and surrounding areas.
A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo.
Visitation will take place one hour before the service.
A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. at Oddfellows Cemetery in Quitman.
A full obituary will be published Monday on hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
The following is a statement from CDF:
The CDF Board of Directors and Staff offer their heartfelt condolences at the passing of Harry A. Martin, President Emeritus of the Community Development Foundation to his daughter, Janet and his family.
He served as President and Secretary of the Community Development Foundation for forty-three years, beginning in the 1950’s. He guided the Tupelo/Lee County community through five decades of record development. His scorecard for job creation and capital development goes unmatched in economic development. He was and innovator and a pioneer in his field. Other communities from around the country came to see Tupelo—"the community that could.” They were able to apply what they learned from Mr. Martin and improve and grow their communities.
CDF Chairman Kim Caron shared, “My thoughts first went to Mr. Martin’s faithfulness to his family, to his church family, and then to our wider community. His leadership of the Community Development Foundation was instrumental in providing a sound economic base not only for our community but for my family as well. So many families and people were positively impacted by Mr. Martin‘s lifelong work. My thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and their entire family.”
There will never be another like Harry A. Martin.