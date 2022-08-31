Longterm maintenance is key to preventing water system issues

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The water crisis in Jackson has many cities reflecting on their own water systems.
Mike Falkner, a civil engineer for Engineering Solutions Inc., said Jackson has been dealing with water issues for several years.
He said water infrastructure takes key elements to keep it successful, including proper operations and day-to-day maintenance and management.
"All of that has to work together,” he said. “If any element of that starts to slip, then you have problems."
He said Jackson is not alone when it comes to potential water issues.
Many underground water systems can be more than 50 years old and can be extremely expensive to replace.
"Communities are having to start being more proactive,” Falkner said. “Raising water and sewer rates, which I know people complain about, but drinking water is a necessity."
Ole Miss Civil Engineering Chair Dr. Cris Surbeck agreed that proper maintenance is critical.
"It's kind of like if you own a car and never change the oil — after several years, your engine can fail."
The state of Mississippi is set to receive $75 million from a bipartisan infrastructure bill.
"It's a trillion dollars around the world for infrastructure projects such as water, supply projects and road and bridges,” Surbeck said. “So, it's good news for Mississippi, for Jackson, for local water associations."
Surbeck said that $75 million still won't be enough to fund water systems in Mississippi. The rest of the funding will be a challenge to come by.
