Lockdown at Tupelo High School lifted

Update Sept. 21, 10:07 a.m.
According to the school district, the campus has been deemed safe.
Students and staff returned to classes at 10:05 a.m.
Update Sept. 21, 9:18 a.m.
As buildings are cleared, students and staff are being allowed back in.
Original article below
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Wednesday morning following a bomb threat.
According to the school district, the lockdown happened at approximately 8:00.
Students and staff were evacuated.
School administrators and Tupelo Police are searching the grounds.