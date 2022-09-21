 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lockdown at Tupelo High School lifted

  • Updated
  • 0
Lockdown at Tupelo High School on Sept. 21, 2022

Lockdown at Tupelo High School in Tupelo, Mississippi, on Sept. 21, 2022.

Update Sept. 21, 10:07 a.m.

According to the school district, the campus has been deemed safe.

Students and staff returned to classes at 10:05 a.m.

Update Sept. 21, 9:18 a.m.

As buildings are cleared, students and staff are being allowed back in.

Original article below

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Wednesday morning following a bomb threat.

According to the school district, the lockdown happened at approximately 8:00.

Students and staff were evacuated.

School administrators and Tupelo Police are searching the grounds.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you