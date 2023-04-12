Locals think it's time to improve railroad crossing safety measures in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Two of the three main railroad crossings in Hamilton have both flashing lights and crossing gates; the third, on Holloway Road, does not.
It was the site of a truck versus train crash on Monday, August 10.
The driver, 71-year-old Larry Bowen, was taken to the hospital and later charged with a misdemeanor for "failing to yield the right of way."
To the south, the Holloway crossing is proceeded by a better-equipped site on Flower Farm road, with red flashing lights, dinging bells, and a crossing gate.
The third main crossing is on Old Highway 45, north of Tronox, and also is equipped with the same flashing lights and a crossing gate.
The crash has a few people in the area thinking that something should be done to improve rail safety on Holloway Road.
Randy Vanegas has lived in Hamilton for most of his life - he also owns and operates The Taco Amigo, a food truck popular with patrons in the Lowndes County area. Currently, he lives on Holloway Road, just West of the railroad crossing where the train crash happened.
"I think the best thing is to just put a crossing there. You won't have to worry about it again," Vanegas said. "It's gonna be some inconvenience, because we've all seen the arms come down and nothing's coming, but it's better to be safe than sorry...'cause you may not come home one day."
Lynn West agreed as he shut off his tractor and parked opposite the crossing on Flower Farm road, just two miles south of the Holloway Road crossing.
"Yes, that's definitely something that the railroad people and the board of supervisors could get together...and look at this thing," West said. "You know, roundtable discussion - what's good for everybody."
BNSF Railway owns the network that runs through Hamilton and according to its website, there are a few steps that have to be taken before a railroad crossing can be upgraded:
"Any change from passive warning devices to active warning devices is determined by individual state agencies and the appropriate road authorities, which typically involves the state’s department of transportation. Each state determines if it is appropriate to equip public rail crossings with active warning devices, such as gates and flashing lights.
Each state makes a determination on whether to use state or federal safety funds to help pay for the appropriate warning devices based upon the state's priority list of crossings for improvement. Once the location for a warning device is determined, the state reviews and approves the cost and enters into an agreement with the railroad to install the specified signals."
According to Mississippi Code Title 21 (Municipalities), Chapter 37 (Streets, Parks, and Other Public Property), Section 9 (Railroad Crossings):
"The governing authorities of municipalities shall have the power and authority to regulate the crossings of railways[...]and to require railroad companies to erect viaducts over or gates across their tracks at the crossing of streets."
This means the Monroe County Board of Supervisors has the authority to require BNSF to put in a new gate at the Holloway Road crossing, granted the Mississippi Department of Transportation approves the project and funding is secured, whether federal or state.
The Board plans on addressing the Holloway crossing at its next scheduled meeting.