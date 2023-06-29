 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 113 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Friday evening through
Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Locals interested in law enforcement careers attend Tupelo Police fitness test

  • Updated
  • 0

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police hosted a physical fitness test for people interested in the career. Test takers needed to be 21 years old, have a valid state ID, and a high school diploma or equivalent.

Fitness test

Test takers completing push-up section of the exam. Photo Date: June 29, 2023

The test included drills that tested strength, fitness, and agility. They did push ups, ran cones, and completed a mile and a half run.

Robert Vail is the Administrative Captain for Tupelo Police. He says their goal is to hire qualified people.

“We desperately need people with integrity. And we're actively seeking those in the community to work for us,” Vail said.

He also said physical fitness is a must when it comes to law enforcement.

“Longevity as a police officer you have to have some degree of physical fitness,” Vail explained.

“You have to be when you're constantly out in the elements, in the weather. If you're not, that's going to impact your work negatively. So, it's important to keep physically fit.”

More tests like this will be held in the future for people who want to take it.

