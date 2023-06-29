Locals interested in law enforcement careers attend Tupelo Police fitness test

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police hosted a physical fitness test for people interested in the career. Test takers needed to be 21 years old, have a valid state ID, and a high school diploma or equivalent.
The test included drills that tested strength, fitness, and agility. They did push ups, ran cones, and completed a mile and a half run.
Robert Vail is the Administrative Captain for Tupelo Police. He says their goal is to hire qualified people.
“We desperately need people with integrity. And we're actively seeking those in the community to work for us,” Vail said.
He also said physical fitness is a must when it comes to law enforcement.
“Longevity as a police officer you have to have some degree of physical fitness,” Vail explained.
“You have to be when you're constantly out in the elements, in the weather. If you're not, that's going to impact your work negatively. So, it's important to keep physically fit.”
More tests like this will be held in the future for people who want to take it.