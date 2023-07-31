Yellow's shutdown impacting local truckers too

BELDEN, Miss. (WTVA) — Yellow Corp.’s shutdown is affecting thousands of truck drivers across the nation and Mississippi.
The company operated as YRC Freight on McCullough Boulevard in Belden.
A sign on the office door Monday afternoon announced the location is permanently closed. The sign thanked customers for their business.
WTVA 9 News went to the location and asked an on-site employee about the shutdown and how many employees are being affected. The employee wouldn’t comment.