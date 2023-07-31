 Skip to main content
Yellow's shutdown impacting local truckers too

Yellow trailer, trucking, YRC Freight, Tupelo, Belden

Yellow trailer at YRC Freight in Belden, MS. Photo Date: July 31, 2023.

BELDEN, Miss. (WTVA) — Yellow Corp.’s shutdown is affecting thousands of truck drivers across the nation and Mississippi.

The company operated as YRC Freight on McCullough Boulevard in Belden.

Read MoreYellow is shutting down and headed for bankruptcy, the Teamsters Union says. Here's what to know

A sign on the office door Monday afternoon announced the location is permanently closed. The sign thanked customers for their business.

WTVA 9 News went to the location and asked an on-site employee about the shutdown and how many employees are being affected. The employee wouldn’t comment.

