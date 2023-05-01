 Skip to main content
WTVA receives three EMMY® nominations

  • Updated
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — WTVA received three EMMY® nominations for its 2022 weather and news coverage.

The Southeast EMMY® Awards announced the nominations on Sunday.

WTVA received one nomination for its breaking news coverage of the Sept. 3, 2022, incident when a man stole a small plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store in Tupelo.

WTVA received another nomination for its coverage of the November 2022 tornado in Lowndes County.

Finally, WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan received a nomination for best weather anchor.

The winners will be announced on June 17.

