WTVA partners with CREATE, United Way to help storm victims

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — WTVA, the United Way of Northeast Mississippi and the CREATE Foundation have teamed up to help storm victims.

  • Call 662-841-9133 to donate to the Monroe County disaster relief fund.
  • Checks can be mailed to United Way at P.O. Box 334, Tupelo, MS 38802.

If you wish to make a donation to storm victims in Montgomery County, please include that request in your donation.

Your monetary donation will help communities impacted by tornadoes rebuild. Together, we can make a difference.

