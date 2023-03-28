WTVA partners with CREATE, United Way to help storm victims

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — WTVA, the United Way of Northeast Mississippi and the CREATE Foundation have teamed up to help storm victims.
- Call 662-841-9133 to donate to the Monroe County disaster relief fund.
- Checks can be mailed to United Way at P.O. Box 334, Tupelo, MS 38802.
- Donations can be made online at CreateFoundation.com or UnitedWayNEMS.org.
If you wish to make a donation to storm victims in Montgomery County, please include that request in your donation.
Your monetary donation will help communities impacted by tornadoes rebuild. Together, we can make a difference.