WTHS students win Newscast of the Year in consecutive years

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Broadcast journalism students at Tupelo High School are celebrating.
The Mississippi Scholastic Press Association named the school the Newscast of the Year for the second time in a row.
The staff of WTHS produce a news magazine show, a sports wrap-up segment and promote Golden Wave athletics.
Judges look at the quality of the video, writing, editing and on camera presence throughout the shows, as well as creativity.
The department lost 18 students from last year's championship team but they re-loaded for another championship performance.
WTHS was also recognized nationally by the Student Television Network earlier this year, earning Outstanding Achievement for their broadcast.