Women rescued from collapsed building in Macon

  Updated
Building collapse in Macon, MS

Storms caused the collapse of this building in Macon, Mississippi. Photo Date: Feb. 18, 2022.

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women are recovering after crews rescued them from a collapsed building Thursday evening in Macon.

Heavy rain and wind gusts caused the already deteriorating building to collapse, trapping the women in an adjacent drug store.

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, on Main Street.

Macon building collapse trapped two women

The building on Main Street was already abandoned and compromised when heavy rain and wind gusts caused it to come down (Courtesy: Chief Davine Beck, Macon City Police Department, February 17, 2022.)

Initially, WTVA was told only two women were involved, but Macon Police Chief Davine Beck later said the incident involved three women.

The building was already abandoned and considered compromised, but heavy rain and wind gusts caused the building to finally come down as severe weather pushed through the Magnolia State.

Macon building collapse trapped two women

The building on Main Street was already abandoned and compromised when heavy rain and wind gusts caused it to come down (Courtesy: Chief Davine Beck, Macon City Police Department, February 17, 2022.)

EMA rescue crews, along with firefighters, had to use hydraulic tools and airbags because of the instability of both buildings after the collapse.

Beck said paramedics took the women to the hospital for minor injuries.

Macon building collapse trapped two women

The building on Main Street was already abandoned and compromised when heavy rain and wind gusts caused it to come down (Courtesy: Chief Davine Beck, Macon City Police Department, February 17, 2022.)

“It’s just fortunate that it turned out the way it turned out,” Beck said. “I mean those women are blessed. I mean they got blunt force of almost the whole building collapsing on top of them. I mean it could have been worse.”

Building collapse in Macon, MS

Storms caused the collapse of this building in Macon, Mississippi. Photo Date: Feb. 18, 2022.

