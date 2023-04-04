Woman faces charges after dog attack in Mantachie

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WTVA) — Two dogs viciously attacked an elderly woman Monday afternoon in Mantachie.
Mantachie Police Chief Mark Roberts said the attack happened at approximately 1:30 at the victim’s home on Yielding Drive.
The dogs attacked the woman while she was checking for mail. The police chief said someone nearby heard the woman’s screams and used a tire tool to get the dogs off her.
The victim suffered serious injuries.
Roberts said the dogs’ owner, 42-year-old Sherry Newman, managed to get the dogs and fled before medics or law enforcement responded.
Officers later arrested Newman and took possession of the dogs. She faces two counts of city dog ordinance violation, a misdemeanor. The police chief said felony charges are possible.
Before the attack, Roberts said Newman let the dogs loose at a softball field adjacent to the victim’s home. Then the attack happened.