Woman arrested after child removed from vehicle in Oxford

Oxford Police Department headquarters

Oxford Police Department in Oxford, MS. Photo Date: April 14, 2023.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — A woman faces charges after an officer rescued a child from a car in Oxford.

Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said the parked vehicle was found Friday afternoon at approximately 1:45 at an apartment complex on University Avenue.

He said someone saw a young child in the car alone and called the police. An officer at a nearby store responded, broke a window and removed the child.

The child was OK, the police chief said. The exact age of the child is unknown. Police listed the child’s age as 6-months-to-2-years-old.

He said the vehicle was completely turned off. The child was in the vehicle for approximately 20 minutes, according to surveillance footage.

McCutchen identified the woman as Brittany Ladney, 30, the child's babysitter. He said Ladney was visiting someone at the apartment complex.

She faces misdemeanor child neglect and misdemeanor DUI-child endangerment charges, the police chief added.

 

