Winston County estimates road repairs will cost $6M following July flooding

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — It's going to cost a pretty penny to repair roads damaged by last month's flooding in Winston County.
County engineer Jimmy Kemp estimates it’ll cost $6 million to fix the roads in 23 locations.
Some roads are too low and need to be raised, he said.
Kemp specifically mentioned Zion Ridge, Wright and Rocky Hill roads, which are all located near a watershed lake.
The lake has a tendency to overflow making driving impossible for days, he added.
Kemp presented the cost during Monday's Board of Supervisors meeting but no action was taken.