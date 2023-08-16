 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winston County estimates road repairs will cost $6M following July flooding

  • Updated
  • 0
Winston County roads damaged during July 2023 flooding

The flooding in July 2023 damaged many roads in Winston County, MS.

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — It's going to cost a pretty penny to repair roads damaged by last month's flooding in Winston County.

County engineer Jimmy Kemp estimates it’ll cost $6 million to fix the roads in 23 locations.

Winston County roads damaged during July 2023 flooding

The flooding in July 2023 damaged many roads in Winston County, MS.

Some roads are too low and need to be raised, he said.

Kemp specifically mentioned Zion Ridge, Wright and Rocky Hill roads, which are all located near a watershed lake.

The lake has a tendency to overflow making driving impossible for days, he added.

Winston County roads damaged during July 2023 flooding

The flooding in July 2023 damaged many roads in Winston County, MS.

Kemp presented the cost during Monday's Board of Supervisors meeting but no action was taken.

Tags

Recommended for you