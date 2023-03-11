 Skip to main content
Winona mayor defends officer shooting and killing dogs

  • Updated
Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Winona mayor Aaron Dees defended a new animal control officer, who put down some dogs by shooting them.

Mayor Dees said in a Facebook post that the new officer did not want to use this measure of euthanasia but was following a supervisor's instructions.

The mayor also said state laws allow police to kill a dog older than three months if it is found running loose without a collar and tag, or who has not had its necessary vaccinations.

Mayor Dees then suggested owners spay and neuter their pets. Just last week, there was a call in Winona to pick up 15 dogs.

The mayor said going forward, they would work together to find a more humane way to put the dogs down.

