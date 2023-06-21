 Skip to main content
Winona Alderwoman arrested in Town Hall Meeting, faces felony charge

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — A Winona city alderwoman is out on bond after being arrested during a city board meeting Tuesday, June 20.

Sylvia Clark was arrested after she refused to leave following a heated exchange with Mayor Aaron Dees.

A police officer with Sylvia Clark (seated) shortly before she was placed under arrest. Photo Date: June 20, 2023. Credit: Sharon Pettit Kent/WONA-FM.
Officers arrested Alderwoman Sylvia Clark during a June 20, 2023, board meeting. Credit: Sharon Pettit Kent/WONA-FM.

Park Director Mike Naramore said Clark accused his staff of fraudulently clocking him into work.

Winona Parks Director Mike Naramore

Winona Parks Director Mike Naramore. Photo Date: June 21, 2023.
Winona Mayor Aaron Dees

Aaron Dees, mayor of Winona, MS. Photo Date: June 21, 2023.

Clark said the mayor did not allow her to speak to defend herself from the accusation claims. 

Clark says she does not regret resisting arrest.

According to the affidavit filed by the Winona City Court, Clark allegedly squeezed the officer's testicles resulting in a simple assault on a police officer. That is a felony charge. 

