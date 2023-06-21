Winona Alderwoman arrested in Town Hall Meeting, faces felony charge

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — A Winona city alderwoman is out on bond after being arrested during a city board meeting Tuesday, June 20.
Sylvia Clark was arrested after she refused to leave following a heated exchange with Mayor Aaron Dees.
Park Director Mike Naramore said Clark accused his staff of fraudulently clocking him into work.
Clark said the mayor did not allow her to speak to defend herself from the accusation claims.
Clark says she does not regret resisting arrest.
According to the affidavit filed by the Winona City Court, Clark allegedly squeezed the officer's testicles resulting in a simple assault on a police officer. That is a felony charge.